- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Properties of Water- Thermal: Videos & Practice Problems
What explains the mild climate on the coast and the extreme climate on land?
Water has a _______ heat-absorbing capability due to _______________ between individual water molecules, which is first disrupted by primary energy inputs and only then is the temperature raised.
A piece of coal when completely burnt produces 400 kcal of energy which is used to change the temperature of 40-L water by 10°C. How much energy is required to increase the temperature of 6 L of water by 5°C ?"(Note: 1kg water=IL)
Why does the same amount of heat raise the temperature of 1 g of iron more than 1 g of water?
Which of the following statements regarding heat of vaporization is correct?
Match the following real-world examples with the water property they illustrate:
Which of the following best defines kinetic energy in the context of thermal dynamics?
How does an increase in temperature affect the kinetic energy of molecules in a substance?
Why might a swimming pool at a lower temperature contain more thermal energy than a hot coffee pot?
If both a hot coffee pot and a swimming pool are at thermal equilibrium, what can be inferred about their temperatures and thermal energy?
Why does water's high specific heat make it effective at regulating temperature in environments?
How does water's high specific heat contribute to the stability of body temperature in mammals?
Which of the following scenarios best illustrates the importance of water's high specific heat in homeostasis?
During the cooking process, why is a significant amount of energy needed to boil water compared to heating it?
How does the process of vaporization influence the cooling of a liquid's surface?
How does the high specific heat and heat of vaporization of water benefit cooking in a pressure cooker?
How much heat is required to raise the temperature of of water from to ? Use water density and specific heat . Give your answer as kJ to 2 decimal places.
Two containers of water each receive of heat. Container A holds and container B holds . Using water specific heat , what is the temperature increase of container A minus the temperature increase of container B? Give your answer in degrees Celsius to 2 decimal places.
of water at is mixed with of water at in an insulated container. What is the final temperature? Give your answer to 2 decimal places.
A runner absorbs of heat during exercise. If the runner contains of water and no sweat evaporates, by how many degrees Celsius would the water temperature rise? Use water specific heat . Give your answer to 2 decimal places.
Sample X contains the average molecular kinetic energy of sample Y, but sample Y contains as many molecules as sample X. If thermal energy is proportional to the product of number of molecules and average kinetic energy, what is the ratio of the thermal energy of sample Y to sample X? Give your answer to 2 decimal places.