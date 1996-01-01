14. DNA Synthesis
Meselson-Stahl Experiment Practice Problems
Meselson-Stahl Experiment Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Meselson and Stahl were able to identify the semi-conservative replication of DNA by using labeled nitrogen isotopes. Which of the following reflects the result of their investigation that proves that DNA undergoes a semi-conservative replication process?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
If we assume that DNA replication is according to the conservative model. Starting with 14N14N (lighter) DNA, and after two generations in the 15N medium, bacterial cells will produce the following band/s in density-gradient centrifugation.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Starting with 14N14N (lighter) DNA, and after two generations in the 15N medium, bacterial cells will produce the following band/s in density-gradient centrifugation: