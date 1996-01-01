12. Meiosis
Meiosis II Practice Problems
The diploid number of chromosomes in Chimpanzees is 48. What will be the number of chromosomes in the cell after meiosis II?
During the prometaphase of Meiosis II, the sister chromatids are held together at the ____ and the microtubules are attached to the individual ____ of the sister chromatids.
Mitosis and meiosis are nuclear division processes that happen during cell division. Which of the following states their similarity?
If we have a DNA amount of 30 pg at the end of the S phase, what will be the DNA amount of each of the daughter cells at the end of Meiosis II?