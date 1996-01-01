DNA Fingerprinting Practice Problems
There were several steps involved in DNA fingerprinting. Choose the options that include the right order for these steps.
1. Hybridization with DNA probes
2. Digestion of DNA by restriction endonuclease
3. Detection of hybridized DNA fragments by autoradiography
4. Blotting of DNA fragments to the nitrocellulose membrane
5. Separation or electrophoresis of DNA fragments
The process of teaching a person about the test and receiving permission to do the genetic test is termed:
______arises when individuals are treated differently by their employer or insurance company because they have a gene mutation that causes or raises the risk of a hereditary condition.
Although more than _______of the human genome is the same, the remaining _______of human DNA varies between individuals, and it is subjected to DNA fingerprinting.
Almost every infant in the United States gets tested for a variety of genetic disorders. Early identification of these disorders can lead to therapies that can avoid the onset of symptoms or reduce the severity of the disease. Which of the following techniques can be used for the early identification of these disorders?
The use of DNA fingerprinting is advantageous in a broad range of situations, from criminal investigations to evolutionary research. Which of the following is considered a drawback of this technology?
A technique that uses distinctive DNA patterns to identify a person from a sample of their DNA is termed:
Which one of the following techniques is helpful in identifying the dead bodies of families buried in a grave?
Three individuals were suspected of killing an old lady in her apartment. Apart from the blood sample collected around the victim's body, a blood sample was also collected at the victim's doorsteps. To identify whose blood it is, a DNA fingerprinting needs to be done. To do this, an ample amount of DNA from the sample must be generated. Identify which of the following techniques would generate the number of DNA copies to make the analysis possible.