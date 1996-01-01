Protist Lineages Practice Problems
Given the following descriptions, identify the option which is incorrect about slime molds:
P. The slime molds cause the decay and decomposition of the organic matter in the soil.
Q. They play an important role as primary producers in the food web
R. Slime mold leaves a slimy material along the pathway of their locomotion
S. The Plasmodia of slime molds are an excellent material for the study of the structure and physiology of protoplasm.
The slime molds live usually amongst decaying vegetation. It mostly prefers____for the best growth.
Slime molds are like _____ in their amoeboid plasmodial stage and are similar to _____ in the abundant spore formation stage.
As the slime creeps along the food, it leaves behind a slimy material which is referred to as a "slime map". What will be the possible benefit of having this slime map to the slime mold?
Identify which of the following lacks cilia or flagella and has a gliding movement.
Limestone deposits are formed by the sedimentation of remnants of dead bodies of marine organisms. Which of the following marine organisms are involved in the formation of limestone deposits?
______are known for causing red tide, bioluminescence, and releasing dangerous toxins in the water.
Identify which of the following statements is true regarding the malarial parasite Plasmodium.
This type of protist moves slowly with the help of protoplasmic outgrowths called pseudopodia.
Which of the following characteristics between photosynthetic bacteria and Chlamydomonas is true?