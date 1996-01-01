16. Regulation of Expression
Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control Practice Problems
9 problems
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Enhancers are regulatory sequences that enhance the transcription of associated genes when they are bound to:
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements does not describe the proximal promoter elements?
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the availability of lactose and the absence of glucose, bacteria express lac operon genes which encode enzymes for lactose uptake and metabolism. Lac operon is an example of:
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
To remove the toxin in the human body caused by drinking alcohol, the liver cells express genes that can produce alcohol dehydrogenase. This enzyme metabolizes the alcohol into non-toxic molecules. This type of control can be classified as: