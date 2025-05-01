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7. Energy and Metabolism
Laws of Thermodynamics
7. Energy and Metabolism

Laws of Thermodynamics: Videos & Practice Problems

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28 problems
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Helpful Calculators for These Questions

Entropy Calculator

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Calculate ATP yield from glucose, pyruvate, fatty acids, and fermentation — with stage-by-stage breakdowns