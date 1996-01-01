7. Energy and Metabolism
Enzyme Activation Energy Practice Problems
7. Energy and Metabolism
Enzyme Activation Energy Practice Problems
7 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The activation energy is the energy required for a reaction to take place. What does it imply when the activation energy was lowered?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydrogen peroxide is considered a harmful byproduct of many natural metabolic processes. How does the enzyme catalase prevent the damage brought about by this chemical compound?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the energy diagram for a biological reaction given below, identify the correct labeling for A, B, and C.
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Adding an enzyme to an already occurring reaction has no effect on rate of reaction. The possible reason/s is/are: