Enzyme Activation Energy Practice Problems

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- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
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- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
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Enzyme Activation Energy: Videos & Practice Problems
The activation energy is the energy required for a reaction to take place. What does it imply when the activation energy was lowered?
Hydrogen peroxide is considered a harmful byproduct of many natural metabolic processes. How does the enzyme catalase prevent the damage brought about by this chemical compound?
In the energy diagram for a biological reaction given below, identify the correct labeling for A, B, and C.
Which of the following is required for reactants to reach their transition state?
Determine which of the following statements about activation energy is false.
Adding an enzyme to an already occurring reaction has no effect on rate of reaction. The possible reason/s is/are:
Fabry disease is a condition in which the body cannot produce a healthy version of the enzyme alpha-galactosidase. This enzyme is involved in the catabolism of fats and lipids. Identify which of the following statements is true.
What is true about the energy of the transition state compared to the reactants during enzyme catalyzed reactions?
How does the presence of enzymes affect the activation energy of a reaction?
Which mechanism do enzymes primarily use to lower the activation energy of a chemical reaction?
What is the effect of lowering the activation energy on the rate of a chemical reaction?
In a reaction coordinate diagram, how do you identify the effect of an enzyme on the activation energy?
In a biological reaction with high activation energy, what would be the expected effect of an enzyme?
Given that activation energy is the barrier to a reaction, how might a cell regulate its metabolic pathways using this concept?
How do enzymes contribute to the efficiency of biochemical pathways in organisms?
Helpful Calculators for These Questions
Activation Energy Calculator
Compute Eₐ or k₂ using the Arrhenius equation with steps
Arrhenius Equation Calculator
Calculate k, activation energy, or k₂—clear steps and plot included
Rate Constant Calculator
Compute k from rate or integrated laws with steps, visuals
Enzyme Activity Calculator
Compute enzyme units, rate, and specific activity from lab assays