6. The Membrane
Osmosis Practice Problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best describes the water potential of a cell when placed in a solution with a higher water potential?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
When you place a red blood cell in a hypotonic solution, you observe that it swells and bursts. However, when a mushroom is placed in a hypotonic solution, you observe that it swells and becomes mushy but does not burst. Which of the following can explain this result?
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the type of solution in which a cell will lose water to the outside of the cell via osmosis.