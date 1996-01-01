Experimental Design Practice Problems
A researcher wants to analyze the effect of camouflage on the survival of white mice in the icy arctic environment. In this context, what will be the control group for this study?
A research team is planning to test a certain drug's effectiveness in treating diabetes in humans. Which of the following will serve as the control group?
________ variables can be manipulated by the researcher and are thought to directly affect the _______ variable.
An experiment was carried out to test the effects of radiation on mice using three groups of mice of the same age, gender, and physical features. The mice in the first two groups were exposed to radiation at two different distances, while the mice in the third group did not receive any radiation. It was observed that the frequency of mutations was higher in mice that were close to the radiation than in mice that were far away. Which of the statements about this experiment is true?
Which of the following will be the control group when testing the hypothesis that "rewarding food increases the learning rate in birds"?
The group that is tested alongside the experimental group but does not receive any treatment is known as the _________ group.
A controlled experiment is simply one in which all factors except the ____________ are held constant.
In an experiment, scientists are testing the effectiveness of echinacea tea on the common cold. What will be a true statement regarding the control and experimental groups?
Which one of the following is incorrectly matched regarding the control and experimental group in an experiment:
Taller people are mostly heavier than shorter people. What type of relationship between these two factors does this example pertain to?