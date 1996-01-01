24. History of Life on Earth
History of Life on Earth
24. History of Life on Earth History of Life on Earth
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
What can we infer from the observation that certain fossils were associated with certain rock strata?
What can we infer from the observation that certain fossils were associated with certain rock strata?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
the geological timescale
B
the species' diet and niche preference
C
the species' population size
D
the relationship of extinct species to the modern species