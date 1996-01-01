18. Biotechnology
Introduction to DNA Sequencing
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Supreme Court of the United States held in Myriad Genetics, Inc. that human genes cannot be copyrighted in the United States because DNA is a:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
product of DNA replication
B
product of nature
C
double-stranded molecule
D
none of the above