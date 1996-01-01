37. Plant Sensation and Response
Phototropism
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A long-day plant has a critical length of 8 hours. What will happen if we expose this plant to 15 hours of light and 9 hours of dark?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Flowering will be promoted
B
Flowering will be prevented
C
There is no effect on flowering
D
Flowering is permanently inhibited