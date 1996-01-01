24. History of Life on Earth
History of Life on Earth
24. History of Life on Earth History of Life on Earth
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
In radiocarbon dating, carbon isotopes are used to calculate the age of the fossil. As the sample ages, the amount of ___ never changes while the amount of ____ is constantly changing.
In radiocarbon dating, carbon isotopes are used to calculate the age of the fossil. As the sample ages, the amount of ___ never changes while the amount of ____ is constantly changing.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
carbon-12; carbon 14
B
carbon-14; carbon 12
C
carbon-13; carbon-12
D
oxygen-12; oxygen-14