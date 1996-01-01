31. Invertebrates
Ecdysozoans
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why did the appearance of wings in arthropods represent an adaptive improvement in the evolutionary history of these organisms?
A
It allowed them to disperse to new habitats.
B
It allowed them to find new food sources efficiently.
C
It allowed them to evade the predators more efficiently.
D
All of the above.