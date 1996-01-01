20. Development
Animal Development
20. Development Animal Development
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
All specialized cells originate from stem cells. These specialized cells are referred to as differentiated cells which acquire specific roles. In the brain and the nervous system, stem cells are differentiated into ____, and in the bones stem cells are differentiated into ____.
All specialized cells originate from stem cells. These specialized cells are referred to as differentiated cells which acquire specific roles. In the brain and the nervous system, stem cells are differentiated into ____, and in the bones stem cells are differentiated into ____.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
enterocytes; hepatocytes
B
neurons; osteocytes
C
cardiac cells; neurons
D
enterocytes; osteocytes