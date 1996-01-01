15. Gene Expression
Mutations
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why is the deletion of three nucleotides considered to be less dangerous than the deletion of a single nucleotide?
A
Deletion of three nucleotides will not produce any protein
B
Deletion of three nucleotides is automatically corrected
C
Deletion of three nucleotides will stop the translation process
D
Deletion of three nucleotides will not alter the reading frame of the succeeding sequences