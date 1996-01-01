4. Biomolecules
Proteins
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Label A to D in the following chart, which depicts the hierarchy of hemoglobin protein structures.
A
A - Tertiary Structure, B - Secondary Structure, C - Quaternary Structure, D - 3-Dimensional shape.
B
A - Tertiary Structure, B - Secondary Structure, C - 3-Dimensional shape, D - Quaternary Structure.
C
A - Secondary Structure, B - Tertiary Structure, C - 3-Dimensional shape, D - Quaternary Structure.
D
A - Secondary Structure, B - Tertiary Structure, C - Quaternary Structure, D - 3-Dimensional shape.