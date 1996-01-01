37. Plant Sensation and Response
Plant Defenses
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Pathogenic microorganisms, which include bacteria, nematodes, and fungi, feed on the plant and cause tissue damage. Plants protect themselves from these pathogens by:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
secreting antimicrobial compounds
B
developing various physical barriers
C
producing secondary metabolites
D
all of the above