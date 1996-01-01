11. Cell Division
Introduction to the Cell Cycle
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
During cytokinesis in mitotic cell division, the parent cell develops into daughter cells. The structure that develops in the middle plane and separates the daughter cells is called ______ in animals and _____ in plants.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cytoplasm; plasmodesmata
B
Cleavage furrow; cell plate
C
Vacuole; Vesicles
D
Cell membrane; cell wall