7. Energy and Metabolism
Laws of Thermodynamics
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The first law of thermodynamics states that heat can be transferred and transformed but cannot be created or destroyed. However, as energy is being passed on from producers to consumers, not all of it is passed on to the next trophic level because some of it escapes from the body in the form of heat during ______.
oxidation
cellular respiration
metabolic
photosynthesis