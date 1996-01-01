24. History of Life on Earth
According to the fossil record, microscopic bacteria were the earliest living organism. However, as they continued to multiply, they eventually ran out of their supply of chemical fuel. What other alternative sources did they utilize to sustain their energy requirement?
A
wind
B
solar
C
water
D
geothermal heat