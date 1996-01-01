29. Fungi
Fungi Reproduction
29. Fungi Fungi Reproduction
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Fungi evolved a variety of spore discharge processes to make their reproduction successful. One of these strategies includes "squirt guns" which are most common in the Ascomycota and Zygomycota. What makes the spores of these fungi groups discharge at high speeds?
gravity
air pressure
atmospheric pressure
turgor pressure