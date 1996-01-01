7. Energy and Metabolism
Negative & Positive Feedback
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best describes the feedback inhibition process regulating metabolic pathways?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It uses the reaction product to regulate its own further production.
B
It halts the synthesis process by eliminating the enzymes.
C
It produces the ATP used in the reaction.
D
It lowers the activation energy for the reaction to proceed.