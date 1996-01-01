11. Cell Division
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assume that the total duration of the cell cycle in a typical human cell is 24 hours, of which the G1 phase lasts about 11 hours, the G2 phase about 4 hours, and the M phase about 1 hour. What will be the approximate duration of the S phase in that cell?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1 hour
B
4 hours
C
8 hours
D
Insufficient data for interpretation