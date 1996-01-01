5. Cell Components
Endosymbiotic Theory
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Secondary endosymbiosis occurs when
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a eukaryotic cell engulfs a cell that has already undergone primary endosymbiosis.
B
a prokaryotic cell engulfs a cell that has already undergone primary endosymbiosis.
C
a eukaryotic cell engulfs a cell that has not undergone primary endosymbiosis.
D
a prokaryotic cell engulfs a cell that has not undergone primary endosymbiosis.