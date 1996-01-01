4. Biomolecules
Proteins
4. Biomolecules Proteins
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the incorrect statement about protein structure.
Identify the incorrect statement about protein structure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The primary structure of proteins is the sequence of amino acids that form their chains.
B
The alpha helix is an example of a protein secondary structure.
C
The tertiary structure of a protein is formed by further folding of the protein's secondary structure.
D
The subunits of a quaternary structure are held together by ionic bonds.