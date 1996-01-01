37. Plant Sensation and Response
Phototropism
37. Plant Sensation and Response Phototropism
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does exposure to red light induce germination among small seeds?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Phytochrome will trigger the production of amylase that breaks down the seed.
B
It activates the phototropin that initiates the tearing of the sheath.
C
The auxin will signal the shoots to grow until the sheath tears up.
D
Phototropin will cause the roots to divide and elongate until it breaks the protective covering of the seed.