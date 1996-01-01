38. Animal Form and Function
Thermoregulation
38. Animal Form and Function Thermoregulation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to the old temperature classification, animals that cannot maintain their body temperature are termed _____, whereas animals that can maintain their body temperature are termed _____.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
homeotherms, heterotherms
B
poikilotherms, homeotherms
C
homeotherms, poikilotherms
D
poikilotherms, heterotherms