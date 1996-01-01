6. The Membrane
Biological Membranes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Biological membrane is described as fluid mosaic model because
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
the molecules in the biological membrane cannot move their position
B
the molecules of the phospholipid bilayer have hydrophobic heads and hydrophilic tails
C
the molecules in the biological membrane can move around
D
the membrane has a uniform distribution of lipids and proteins