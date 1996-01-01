29. Fungi
Fungi
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A researcher paints some white mushrooms bright yellow and then distributes both the white and yellow painted mushrooms to three squirrels independently. He observed that all three squirrels ate only white mushrooms. What can you conclude from this observation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The squirrels are adapted to eat white mushrooms.
B
The bright yellow color could be acting as a deterrent to the squirrels.
C
The squirrels do not like yellow colored mushrooms.
D
None of the above.