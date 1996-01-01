24. History of Life on Earth
24. History of Life on Earth History of Life on Earth
Tomatoes strive best in temperate climates but can survive freezing temperatures provided that the temperature change happens over a few days and is not sudden. This is an example of:
adaptation
acclimatization
resistance
speciation