24. History of Life on Earth
History of Life on Earth
24. History of Life on Earth History of Life on Earth
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Jean Baptiste Lamarck proposed that certain organs were specially developed to address some environmental needs. The developed traits are hereditary and can be passed on to the next offspring. This proposition was called:
Jean Baptiste Lamarck proposed that certain organs were specially developed to address some environmental needs. The developed traits are hereditary and can be passed on to the next offspring. This proposition was called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Theory of use and disuse
B
Natural selection
C
Descent with modification
D
The Origin of Species