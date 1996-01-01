21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
21. Evolution by Natural Selection Descent with Modification
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does genetic variation among individuals of the same species help them avoid species extinction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It helps all of them survive amidst changing environments.
B
It enables individuals with suitable traits for various environmental conditions to survive and reproduce.
C
It facilitates ancestral traits being passed down from generation to generation.
D
It aids them all in becoming resistant to natural selection.