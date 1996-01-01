1. Introduction to Biology
Experimental Design
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A research team is planning to test a certain drug's effectiveness in treating diabetes in humans. Which of the following will serve as the control group?
A
Diabetic patients who will receive the drug.
B
Diabetic patients who will not receive the drug.
C
Non-diabetic individuals who will receive the drug.
D
Non-diabetic individuals who will not receive the drug.