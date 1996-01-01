2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
Multiple Choice
Which of these statements describes some aspect of facilitated diffusion?
A
Facilitated diffusion is another name for osmosis.
B
Facilitated diffusion of solutes occurs through phospholipid pores in the membrane.
C
Facilitated diffusion requires energy to drive a concentration gradient.
D
There is only one kind of protein pore for facilitated diffusion.
E
Facilitated diffusion of solutes may occur through channel or transport proteins in the membrane.
