Facilitated Diffusion Proteins embedded in the membrane play a key role in selective permeability. For example, this transport protein spans the membrane and provides a "doorway" through which a particular solute (the red triangles) can diffuse down its concentration gradient. This process is called facilitated diffusion. Facilitated diffusion is a type of passive transport, since the molecules are diffusing through the membrane and the cell expends no energy to move them.

