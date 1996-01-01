2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following would be least likely to diffuse through a plasma membrane without the help of a transport protein?
A
A large, nonpolar molecule
B
Dissolved gases such as oxygen or carbon dioxide
C
A small, nonpolar molecule
D
Any of the listed molecules would easily diffuse through the membrane.
E
A large, polar molecule
349
Watch next
Master Simple and Facilitated Diffusion with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice