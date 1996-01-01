2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
Which of the following does not accurately describe a channel or a carrier?
A
Channel – open to both sides of the membrane simultaneously.
B
Carrier – open to one side of the membrane at a time.
C
Carrier – requires a conformation change to complete function.
D
Channel – not selective for molecules that move through it.
