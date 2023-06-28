2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
Problem 6
Draw and label the plasma membrane of a cell that is placed in a solution with concentrations of calcium ions and lactose that are greater than those on the inside of the cell. Use arrows to show the relevant gradients and the activity of the following membrane proteins: (1) a pump that exports protons; (2) a calcium channel; and (3) a lactose carrier.
