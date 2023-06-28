2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
2:36 minutes
Problem 14
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING Mercury is known to inhibit the permeability of water channels. To help establish that the protein isolated by Agre's group was a water channel, the researchers incubated groups of RNA-injected oocytes (which thus made aquaporin proteins) in four different solutions: plain buffer, low concentration and high concentration of a mercury chloride (HgCl2) solution, and low concentration of a mercury solution followed by an agent (ME) known to reverse the effects of mercury. The water permeability of the cells was determined by the rate of their osmotic swelling. Interpret the results of this experiment, which are presented in the graph below. Control oocytes not injected with aquaporin RNA were also incubated with buffer and the two concentrations of mercury. Predict what the results of these treatments would be
Verified Solution
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
44
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Simple and Facilitated Diffusion with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice