BioFlix: Passive Transport

2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsSimple and Facilitated Diffusion

Lipids, such as these yellow molecules can dissolve in the lipid bilayer Notice how they move down their concentration gradient From where they are more concentrated to where they are less concentrated This is an example of diffusion Diffusion is a form of passive transport it does not require energy from the cell Most molecules can't cross the lipid bilayer Here, the sugar fructose moves into intestinal cells by facilitated diffusion moving down its concentration gradient through a transport protein Facilitated diffusion doesn't require energy from the cell so it's also a form of passive transport Water crosses the plasma membrane by facilitated diffusion or by diffusing across the lipid bilayer directly The diffusion of water across a membrane is called osmosis
