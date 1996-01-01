2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
Which of the following statements about diffusion is true?
It involves only the movement of water molecules.
It requires expenditure of energy by the cell.
It occurs when molecules move from a region of lower concentration to a region of higher concentration.
It always requires integral proteins of the cell membrane.
It is a passive process.
