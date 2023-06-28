Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
3:16 minutes
Problem 13
Cells lining kidney tubules function in the reabsorption of water from urine. In response to chemical signals, they reversibly insert additional aquaporins into their plasma membranes. In which of these situations would your tubule cells have the most aquaporins: after a long run on a hot day, right after a large meal, or after drinking a large bottle of water? Explain.

Verified Solution
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5:10m

Master Simple and Facilitated Diffusion with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

