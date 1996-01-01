2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
Cells A and B are the same size, shape, and temperature, but cell A is metabolically less active than cell B, and cell B is actively converting oxygen to water in cellular respiration. Oxygen will diffuse more rapidly into cell __________ because __________.
A; the concentration gradient there is shallower
A; its membrane transport proteins will not be saturated
B; the oxygen molecules inside cell B have a higher kinetic energy
B; the gradient of oxygen is oriented in the opposite direction compared to cell A
B; the diffusion gradient in cell B is steeper
