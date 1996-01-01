Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsSimple and Facilitated Diffusion
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice

Which type(s) of molecules cannot enter/exit the cell via simple diffusion and require facilitated diffusion?

981
10
5:10m

Watch next

Master Simple and Facilitated Diffusion with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
01:05
BioFlix: Passive Transport
Pearson
243
00:31
Animation: Facilitated Diffusion
Pearson
412
02:01
Diffusion, Facilitated Diffusion & Active Transport: Movement across the Cell Membrane
Mr Pollock
304
02:52
Facilitated Diffusion Explained
BioMan Biology
255
1
02:07
Facilitated Diffusion vs Simple Diffusion
DrDiclonius
929
05:10
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
Jason Amores Sumpter
1214
11
03:14
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
Mason Cardon
416
03:23
Passive Transport in Cells: Simple and Facilitated Diffusion and Osmosis
Study.com
408
03:49
A Level Biology Revision "Facilitated Diffusion"
Freesciencelessons
169
04:49
Transport Proteins of Facilitated Diffusion
Jason Amores Sumpter
1017
11