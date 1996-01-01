2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
Which type(s) of molecules cannot enter/exit the cell via simple diffusion and require facilitated diffusion?
A
Nonpolar oxygen gas molecules.
B
Charged Ca2+ ions
C
Nonpolar carbon dioxide gas molecules.
D
Nonpolar water molecules
E
Charged Na+ ions
F
b and e only
G
a, c, and d only
