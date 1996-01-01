26. Prokaryotes
Prokaryote Metabolism and Ecology
The following roles of microbes as decomposers in the biosphere are all true, except
They act as environmental cleaners by decomposing dead plants and animals.
They make nitrogen available to other organisms.
They provide space for new life in the biosphere by decomposing the dead.
The soil will become depleted of all nutrients.