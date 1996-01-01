18. Biotechnology
Steps to DNA Cloning
Steps to DNA Cloning
PRACTICE PROBLEM
The expression of a cloned eukaryotic gene in a bacterial host cell is challenging due to the following factor(s):
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Presence of introns in eukaryotes.
B
Differences in promoters and other DNA control sequences between prokaryotes and eukaryotes.
C
Post-transcriptional and post-translational modifications in eukaryotes.
D
All of the above.