30. Overview of Animals
Overview of Animals
30. Overview of Animals Overview of Animals
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Pick the option that correctly includes the features of bilaterally symmetrical animals.
1. They have similar anatomical parts that are mirror images along a midline
2. They are all triploblastic animals.
3. Their body has distinct anterior and posterior ends.
4. They are all acoelomate
5. Most of the organs and structures in their bodies are paired.
Pick the option that correctly includes the features of bilaterally symmetrical animals.
1. They have similar anatomical parts that are mirror images along a midline
2. They are all triploblastic animals.
3. Their body has distinct anterior and posterior ends.
4. They are all acoelomate
5. Most of the organs and structures in their bodies are paired.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1, 2, 3, and 5
B
1, 2, and 3
C
2, 3, 4, and 5
D
1, 2, 3, 4, and 5