50. Population Ecology
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Forest fires decimate deer populations in a forest where they are the dominant animal. This is an example of:
A
predator-prey model of population regulation.
B
density-dependent factors in population regulation.
C
density-independent factors in population regulation.
D
all of the above.